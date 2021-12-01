Spotify Wrapped 2021: What were your most listened to artists

What was or were your most listened to artists on Spotify this year? December has already begun, and with the month of Christmas comes all the counts and memories of our year. In this context, Spotify presented the summary of what its users listen to.

Spotify

How to see my Spotify Wrapped?

Mainly, you must have the music streaming application downloaded on your Android or iOS phone. Subsequently, by entering the "Start" option, your summary of this year will appear.

Image: screenshot via Spotify.

Spotify will show you, as Instagram stories, what the soundtrack of your movie this year would be like, the song that you would have in your opening credits and even the one that would sound on the scene while you declare your love in the rain. Likewise, it will tell you how many minutes of music you have listened to, your favorite artist, album, songs, genres, and podcast during this 2021.

In addition to "the movie" another of the new features of this wrap includes your "audio aura" (a visualized aura reading based on your two main musical genres).

Who were the most listened to artists in the world?

The platform released the top five of the world's favorite singers in 2021 and within them we find:

Bad bunny Taylor Swift Bts Drake Justin Bieber.

Bad Bunny is the most played artist worldwide with the amount of 9.1 billion views.

On the other hand, the most listened to albums globally were:

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa Justin Bieber's Justice = by Ed Sheeran Planet Her from Doja Cat.

Each user will have the opportunity to share their wrapped stories directly on their social media accounts, with 2021 being the first year that they will be able to share it directly on TikTok.