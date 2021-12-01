Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Tesla announces the launch of a 'cyber whistle'

Elon Musk shares Tesla's newest product, the "Cyberwhistle" inspired by his next vehicle, on Twitter and pokes fun at the Apple Cloth.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Inspired by the "Cybertruck", the next vehicle that has been delayed to leave in 2022, Elon Musk this week presented his " Ciberwhistle ", a whistle that costs 50 dollars (1,067 Mexican pesos approximately). The product is made of medical grade stainless steel. This whistle will be a limited edition and is shaped like the vehicle from which it is inspired.

"Blow the Tesla whistle!" Musk tweeted to announce the new release and then added a taunt to Apple in the comments, "Don't waste your money on that Apple Cloth nonsense, buy our whistle instead!" .

The Apple Cloth is the piece of cloth that the brand sells to clean your electronic devices and costs 19 dollars. The company has rolled out several products outside of its traditional line of technology such as Tesla's tequila and decanter that came out in 2020.

