Business idea: Aware of the 'doggies and gathijos' with end-of-the-year dinners for pets!

By Marissa Sánchez

Depositphotos.com

Why?

In addition to joy and good wishes, Christmas represents one of the most dynamic seasons in the economy. And the figures confirm it: consumers in Mexico City, for example, spend an average of 22% of their Christmas bonus for the different parties that are celebrated in December. The main expenses include both the Christmas Eve and New Year 's dinner, as well as the purchase of gifts. According to the Small Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City ( Canacope ), these expenses range from $ 3,300.

On the other hand, more and more people declare themselves a fan of pets . It is estimated that in the country there are more than 4.5 million dogs living in Mexican homes. Only in the capital of the country, according to the Ministry of Health of the capital, there is one canine for every seven people, that is, 1.2 million dogs. With this, Mexico ranks as the nation with the highest number of dogs and cats in Latin America.

According to the national study Mexico a Pet Friendly Country by Mitofsky Consultations, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán are the most pet friendly states after the capital of the country. The dog is the favorite animal of Mexicans with 79% of respondents claiming to have one, followed by cats with 29% of preferences.

The study by Consultas Mitofsky shows that 32.4% of Mexicans choose to give their pets special food. New opportunities to start a business may arise from this last piece of information. For example: a New Year's Eve dinner service for pets.

Mexico ranks as the nation with the highest number of dogs and cats in Latin America / Image: Depositphotos.com

How?

The taste for cooking and pets are the first two ingredients to start this business. It consists of a service to prepare Christmas and New Year's dinners for the new spoils of the home (includes home delivery). Thus, your dog or cat can celebrate with the rest of the family and delight the palate with delicious dishes on these special dates.

You can start from home, taking advantage of your kitchen and basic utensils. Just consider about $ 15,000 in cash or a similar line of credit for grocery or grocery ingredients. Take advantage of your first orders to make photo sessions of your creations and with them create a menu that you can put together on a simple Web page that will enamor the eyes of pet owners. It also incorporates online payment options to ensure advance payment of the order. Consider an investment of approximately $ 30,000.

Search for clients on the Internet; participate in pet lovers forums and implement a permanent strategy on social networks. And so it's not just a seasonal business, extend your service to pet birthdays, parties, and other special celebrations.

Success example