Hospitality Startup Nucros Raises $900,000

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nucros Science and Taste has raised $900,000 in a pre-Seed round led by a consortium of investors including Aavejak Advisers, ID8 Ventures, Innoscale Global Foundation and Delhi Angels Network.

Pexels

With this fresh round of funding, Nucros aims to advance its backend operations, strengthen team structure and marketing. The hospitality company is also planning to launch its operations in Mumbai and Bangalore in the coming year along with the integration of new technologies.

Currently growing at 10 per cent month-on-month, Nucros Science and Taste, is a brand where a team of doctors, nutritionists and chefs help realize one's health goals with no compromise on taste or variety. It is a new-age subscription-based food/beverage provider that combines the latest nutrition science with natural ingredients for delicious meal plans to help achieve dietary goals. The brand delivers customized keto, low carb, vegan and balanced meals to your doorstep. With lifestyle and chronic diseases on the rise, Nucros Science and Taste was founded with a vision to help people reverse, manage and treat health conditions through diet modifications, said a statement.

“Today people are on a constant lookout for tried and tested options to stay fit. They are looking for everything customized. With the busy lifestyle people are hardly paying attention to what they are eating and what they are feeding their body. Here is where Nucros steps in, creating a DNA based diet for their clients and providing their diet meals at their doorstep. Our brand has been such a hit in the Delhi market and that’s why we are planning to expand our operations in Mumbai and Bangalore too,” said Sakshi Bakshi, founder and CEO of Nucros.

The subscription-based meal plans are customized and tailor-made from person to person. These plans include management of various medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid, digestive issues, PCOD, weight loss and general well-being. All plans are personalized, certified by doctors, crafted by expert chefs and door delivered. Nucros works on a mix of online and offline models. The consultation services are available online pan India via e-commerce website but the meal plans are currently limited to Delhi-NCR region, added the statement.