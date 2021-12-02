CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein non-GAAP earnings jumped over two fold to 17 cents per share from 8 cents posted in the year-ago quarter. The bottom-line figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents.

- Zacks

CrowdStrike added $170 million to its net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the quarter, reaching total ARR to $1.51 billion, up 67% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

During the third quarter, CrowdStrike witnessed growing demand for its identity protection and Zero Trust, Humio and cloud security modules.

Top-Line Details

CrowdStrike’s fiscal third-quarter revenues of $380.1 million surged 63% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $364.8 million. Subscription revenues jumped 67% year over year to $357 million.

The company added 1,607 net new subscription customers during the reported quarter. It had a total of 14,687 subscription customers as of Oct 31, 2021, reflecting year-over-year growth of 75%.

CrowdStrike’s subscription customers who adopted four or more cloud modules increased to 68%, and those with five or more cloud modules rose to 55%, and those with six or more cloud modules jumped to 32% as of Oct 31, 2021.

Revenues from professional services climbed 21.6% year over year to $23.0 million.

Geographically, 73% of total revenues stemmed from the United States, 13% from Europe, Middle East and Africa, 10% from Asia Pacific and 4% from others.

Operating Details

CrowdStrike’s non-GAAP gross margin remained flat year over year to 76%. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 79%, up 100 bps from the previous year’s reported figure.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenues were 63% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 68%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $50.7 million compared with $18.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 13%, up 500 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.91 billion compared with $1.79 billion as of Jul 31, 2021. CrowdStrike has a long-term debt of $739.1 million.

During the fiscal third quarter, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $159.1 million and $123.5 million, respectively. In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, free cash flow accounted for 31% of revenues. CrowdStrike generated operating cash flow of $415.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Outlook

Buoyed by the stellar third-quarter performance, CrowdStrike raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2022 to $1,427.1-$1,432.9 million from the previous range of $1,391-$1,409.4 million. CrowdStrike now anticipates non-GAAP EPS of 57-59 cents instead of 43-49 cents. Non-GAAP operating income for full fiscal 2022 is expected to be $171.0-$175.3 million.

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, management anticipates revenues between $406.5 million and $412.3 million. As far as the bottom line is concerned, the company expects to report non-GAAP earnings per share between 19 cents and 21 cents.

Non-GAAP operating income is anticipated to be $55.2-$59.5 million.

Management expects Humio acquisition related expenses to impact operating and free cash flow during the fourth quarter. It expects the net new ARR contribution from its newly acquired SaaS-based cybersecurity service business, SecureCircle, to be lower than $1 million in the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Qualcomm QCOM and CDW Corporation CDW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 1 cent to $2.64 per share in the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 62.6% in the YTD period.

The consensus mark for Qualcomm’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been raised to $3.01 per share from $2.63 in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 14.1% to $10.49 per share in the past 30 days.

Qualcomm’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of QCOM stock have gained 15.3% YTD.

CDW’s consensus estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has been raised to $1.87 per share from $1.83 in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 1.4% to $7.81 per share over the past 30 days.

CDW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%. Shares of CDW stock have appreciated 40.2% YTD.

