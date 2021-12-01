New Token Puts the ‘Phun’ Into Phunware

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Not long ago, mobile tracking and ad serving company Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN ) got a big bump on Wall Street. Legions of traders quickly bought up shares of PHUN stock. But, was this buying activity based on known facts, or rumors?

Apparently, mostly the latter. Phunware got caught up in a speculative frenzy related to the announced special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) plans for former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) venture.

Due to rumors that Phunware would provide services to TMTG and its planned Truth Social platform, traders bid up PHUN stock. However, that buzz appears to be fading now.

So, can we find another reason to consider an investment in Phunware? The answer is yes — and to get the details, we can look to the decentralized-asset revolution that’s already in progress.

A Closer Look at PHUN Stock

Before the rumor mill got worked up about the potential future TMTG connection, PHUN stock was trading near $1.

Then, on Oct. 22, the share price spiked to a high of $24.04 as the rumor mill kicked into overdrive. The news spread that the Trump-Pence 2020 Reelection Campaign may have been a client of Phunware. And thus, as the rumors went, they are probably involved with TMTG’s new soon-to-launch Truth Social platform.

Yet, as I alluded to earlier, though, there’s no concrete confirmation of any of these rumors, particularly of the latter one.

So, you may have heard the old saying, “Buy the rumor, sell the news.” Well, PHUN stock definitely sold on the news — or the lack thereof, to be more accurate.

By the end of October, the rumors had faded and the stock was already down to $4 and change. Checking in on Dec. 1, it was down just below $3 at $2.95.

Now, the remaining shareholders have to regroup and re-assess the situation with Phunware. Is it truly hopeless?

Stacking Those Digital Coins

If we can ignore the rumor mill and focus on the company itself, we’ll find that Phunware is a promising blockchain-centered business.

For example, through its Lyte Technology unit, Phunware sells high-performance computers tailored towards crypto miners and traders.

Even beyond that, Phunware has been amassing an impressive Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) hoard. As of Nov. 4, Phunware’s Bitcoin holdings were already up to roughly 127 BTC, after a recent purchase of 100 BTC. That was just the beginning, though. By Nov. 22, Phunware had expanded its Bitcoin holdings through a 398-Bitcoin purchase.

With that, Phunware held a total of approximately 529 BTC. Reportedly, those Bitcoins were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of around $31.8 million.

This isn’t to suggest that PHUN stock is merely a substitute for owning Bitcoin. With Phunware, you’re investing in a business, not a coin.

Still, it’s important to understand that Phunware’s business is closely tied to cryptocurrency — not a bad thing if you believe in the future of crypto.

A New Coin to Consider

Even beyond the company’s rapidly growing Bitcoin collection, Phunware is getting deeper into the crypto game with the launch of a new token.

Known as PhunCoin, it’s described as a “security token that is empowering consumers to take control of and be compensated for their data.” Apparently, with PhunCoin, the users can monetize their digital identities by sharing data with brands (assuming they’re comfortable with doing that). For instance, the users can earn PhunCoin by providing answers to questions in a survey.

Furthermore, the token’s holders can invest in the value of Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and receive a PhunCoin “dividend.”

Phunware President, CEO and co-founder Alan S. Knitowski emphasized that PhunCoin has the potential to empower its users: “PhunCoin is an important first step towards ensuring consumers not only control their data, but also are compensated fairly when their data is purchased by brands.”

The Bottom Line

PHUN stock generated buzz based on speculation.

With the buzz abating, and the rumor mill cooling off, it’s time to give Phunware another assessment. This time one based on verified reports and evidence instead of rumors.

Fortunately, there are reasons to invest in Phunware, especially if you’re bullish on Bitcoin as well as unique and interesting altcoins, such as PhunCoin. For those keen on crypto, PHUN stock can be an exciting opportunity.

