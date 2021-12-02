Google announces the best Android apps of 2021

Every year, Google pulls out its list of the best Android system apps that are downloaded from its Google Play Store platform. These are chosen by the editor of the online store, which by observing different metrics and data, generates the list of applications that have stood out the most.

Daniel Romero vía Unsplash

This year there are 15 applications and 20 games that made the list of the best. These are divided into their corresponding categories, but there are some that are considered the best among all the categories. This year, the special mention went to the Balance application, a platform designed to generate personalized meditations and help you in your day-to-day life. The best game went to Pokémon Unite , in which users carry out multiplayer fights.

On the other hand, users were able to choose which were their favorite apps, among which Disney + and Garena Free Fire MAX stood out.

Image: Screenshot via Google Play

The list also took into account the applications that were created specifically for tablets, wearables and Google TV. To see the complete list, click here.