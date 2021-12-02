Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Google announces the best Android apps of 2021

The best app was assigned to Balance and the best game to Pokemon Unite.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Every year, Google pulls out its list of the best Android system apps that are downloaded from its Google Play Store platform. These are chosen by the editor of the online store, which by observing different metrics and data, generates the list of applications that have stood out the most.

Daniel Romero vía Unsplash

This year there are 15 applications and 20 games that made the list of the best. These are divided into their corresponding categories, but there are some that are considered the best among all the categories. This year, the special mention went to the Balance application, a platform designed to generate personalized meditations and help you in your day-to-day life. The best game went to Pokémon Unite , in which users carry out multiplayer fights.

On the other hand, users were able to choose which were their favorite apps, among which Disney + and Garena Free Fire MAX stood out.

Image: Screenshot via Google Play

The list also took into account the applications that were created specifically for tablets, wearables and Google TV. To see the complete list, click here.

More About Google Play

The Squid Game

Hackers use 'The Crying Game' apps to install the 'Joker' virus on your smartphone and empty your bank accounts

Entrepreneur en Español
applications

South Korea becomes first country to force Apple and Google to accept alternative payment methods

Entrepreneur en Español
Dating Apps

Google confirms when and why it will remove 'sugar daddies' dating apps from its Play Store

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Work Smarter

5 Easy Ways to Make Gratitude a Part of Your Life

Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini

Technology

Scientists create a microcamera the size of a grain of coarse salt capable of taking images with great clarity

Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneurs

How to Successfully Reach the 'New Next' Instead of Chasing the 'Old Normal'

Jonathan Kirschner
Read More