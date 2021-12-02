New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF: This designer, manufacturer, developer and distributor of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This provider of genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV: This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

