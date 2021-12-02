United Natural (UNFI) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Things to Note

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Dec 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6,820 million, suggesting a rise of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 61 cents per share, indicating growth of 19.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 45.7%. This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average.

- Zacks

Things To Note

United Natural has been benefiting from e-commerce strength, thanks to increased digital solutions offered by the company. In this regard, the company is undertaking endeavors to improve its e-commerce platform, strengthen delivery offerings and enhance data analytics and merchandising ideas.

In addition, it is on track to undertake growth initiatives under its future pillar that includes brands, professional services and fresh. As part of growing its brands business, management is deepening its penetration with existing customers, introducing owned brands to new customers as well as channels and undertaking customer-friendly innovations. Apart from this, benefits from buyouts have been a driver for United Natural. The persistence of these factors is likely to have benefited United Natural’s performance in first-quarter fiscal 2022.

In its last earnings call, management highlighted that United Natural voluntarily and temporarily suspended its full operations at the Centralia, Washington distribution center in the first week of August owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the facility. Such temporary shutdown is likely to have hurt United Natural’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

United Natural currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.

Campbell Soup Company CPB currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 80 cents per share. The projection suggests a 21.6% slump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Campbell Soup’s top line is expected to fall year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2,290 million, indicating a decline of 2.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CPB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2. LULU is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, suggesting growth of 28.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s quarterly earnings has moved up a penny in the past 30 days to $1.39 per share, suggesting a 19.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. LULU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.

The Kroger Co. KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past seven days to 67 cents per share, the same suggests a decline of 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Kroger’s top line is likely to register year-over-year growth in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $31,148 million, suggesting an increase of 4.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18%, on average.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research