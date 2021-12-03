$500 Coronavirus Stimulus Check Available. How to claim it

There is some good news for people waiting for more stimulus checks. Many Americans could get $500 in stimulus payment, but only if they live in one particular United States city. St Louis, Missouri will be giving a $500 coronavirus stimulus check to some of its residents.

St Louis will start accepting applications for the extra cash from December 18. As of now, it isn’t clear when the money will be sent, but the authorities say that once applications are approved, payment would be sent via direct deposit or through the mail.

As per the reports, the authorities will be distributing a total of $4,650,000 to a minimum of 9,300 residents. To qualify for the stimulus check, people must have lived in St Louis for 12 months. Also, taxpayers must earn 80% or less than the area median income (AMI). For example, the AMI of a household of one is $47,550 and for two is $54,350 (up to $89,650 for a household of eight people).

Those who believe they could be eligible for the $500 coronavirus stimulus check can submit their application on the city's website. With their application, people also need to provide evidence that they witnessed a loss of income during the pandemic, such as a job loss, treatment costs, reduced work hours or funeral expenses.

Along with the application, people also need to submit identity proof, earnings proof, tax return statements, bank statements and lease agreements. After you submit the application, you will continue to get status updates until a final decision is made on your application. Undocumented residents will need to get their applications signed by a non-governmental partner agency.

Several other cities and states are also sending stimulus payments to their residents. For instance, about 20,000 households in the most-impoverished districts of Santa Ana, California, will get a prepaid Visa debit card of $300. The authorities will send about $6 million in payment to poor neighborhoods under the Revive Santa Ana Resident Stimulus Program.

As per the reports, the authorities will reportedly deliver the cards door-to-door from December. Recipients can use the cards in stores nationwide where Visa is accepted but are being encouraged to use the cards locally.

California is also sending payments under its second Golden State stimulus program. The authorities have already sent the payment via direct deposit and are now sending the payments by mail. Those with ZIP codes ending in 585-719 will likely be sent the checks of up to $1,100 between now and December 17. As well, checks for those with ZIP codes ending in 720-927 will be mailed between December 13 and December 31.

As per the California Franchise Tax Board, it could take up to three weeks for the payment to arrive after it is mailed.