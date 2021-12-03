Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd

ABG, CPRI, INLX, LEGH, and MATX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 3rd.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This designer, marketer, and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Intellinetics, Inc. INLX: This content services software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Intellinetics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH: This builder, seller, and financer of manufactured homes and tiny houses in the southern United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Matson, Inc. (MATX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Western Digital (WDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Stocks

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Stocks

ServiceNow (NOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Western Digital (WDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Stocks

ServiceNow (NOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Stocks

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Read More