New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd
ABG, CPRI, INLX, LEGH, and MATX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 3rd.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This designer, marketer, and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Intellinetics, Inc. INLX: This content services software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Intellinetics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH: This builder, seller, and financer of manufactured homes and tiny houses in the southern United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
