DiDi exits the New York Stock Exchange and prepares a proposal for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

DiDi , Uber's main competitor, is originally a Chinese company that went international. This Friday it released a statement on its website announcing that it was going to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and prepare stock proposals for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company had been in tension with the Chinese authorities for months.

Didi

The China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) started an investigation for cybersecurity reasons and forced app stores to remove apps that were operated by DiDi. Since the trouble began, its share value has plummeted nearly 45 percent.

Shortly after DiDi's investigations began, they also spoke of similar concerns at other companies that not only had similar business models, but had all gone public in the United States.

"It is a mutual decoupling, but it is also a contest to establish the rules by which international relations are conducted," said Lester Ross, an attorney for WilmerHale.

The company's board of directors accepted his retirement this week and they will hold a meeting later to vote on the shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This decision will put pressure on other Chinese companies that remain in the US market, which are worth millions of dollars.