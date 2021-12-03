Total solar eclipse: Where to see it live

Tonight from December 3 to 4 there will be a total solar eclipse that will be seen in full from Antarctica where teams of scientists will carry out important studies on the crown of the star king.

The solar eclipse will occur when the Moon crosses between the Earth and the Sun, causing shadowing in the Antarctic region. The National Astronomical Observatory points out that the eclipse will be visible in some places far to the south of the Atlantic Ocean from 5:29 a.m. (Universal Time or UTC) and will last until 9:37 a.m., although at that time it will only be possible appreciate southern Tasmania (Australia).

Image: Depositphotos.com

The "totality" phase of the total solar eclipse will begin at 11:30 pm on December 3 east of the Falkland Islands; It will then cross the Weddel Sea and West Antarctica and finish at 2:27 am on December 4 in front of the Gezt Ice Barrier (in Antarctica).

Where to see the total solar eclipse

We know that you would like to witness this natural wonder and that is why several institutions such as NASA have scheduled live broadcasts through their official channels so that you can watch the astronomical show from the comfort of your home.

You can follow the event from:

The last eclipse of the year

This astronomical phenomenon will be the last of its kind that we will see in 2021, after the lunar eclipse on May 26, the annular solar on June 10 and the partial moon on November 19. The next eclipse will be in February 2022.