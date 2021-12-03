Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

ABG, TPH, and SPH made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 3, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

- Zacks

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This designer, constructor and seller of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.72, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that is engaged in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Suburban Propane has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.20, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Zumiez (ZUMZ) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Stocks

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Submits IND to FDA for DMD Candidate

Stocks

Novavax (NVAX) Starts Developing Omicron-Specific COVID Jab

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

ent-o Insider

5 Tips for Building a Remote-First Business

Harpreet Munjal

Harpreet Munjal

Entrepreneurs

How Success Happened for Harrie Bakst and Sara Weinstein

Robert Tuchman

Robert Tuchman

Finance

Labor Shortages And Inflation Are Affecting Everyone – But In Different Ways Than You May Think

Read More