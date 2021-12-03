Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
ABG, TPH, and SPH made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 3, 2021.
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This designer, constructor and seller of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote
Tri Pointe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.72, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)SPH: This company that is engaged in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
