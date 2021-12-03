Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Tesla launches the Cyberquad, an electric car for children

Elon Musk had long promised to release the Cyberquad, a small replica of the Cybertruck, and now it's on sale for $ 1,900.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Production of Tesla 's Cybertruck has been delayed until 2022, leaving its customers on hold. But in the meantime, the company brought out the Cyberwhistle , a whistle inspired by the vehicle, and now announced the sale of the Cyberquad , an ATV for kids.

The 'stroller' uses lithium-ion batteries to start the engine, the maximum speed that the vehicle can reach is 16 km / hr and it can travel up to 24 km. Like the Cybertruck and whistle, the Cyberquad for kids is made of steel. It has a padded seat, LED lights, disc brakes, and adjustable suspension. The minimum age to drive the quad is 8 years old. It supports 64 kilos of weight, so two children could get on at the same time.

It will begin shipping in the next two weeks with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii. The current price is 1,900 dollars (40,617 Mexican pesos approximately). Musk had long promised the quad for this product, and he's delivering on his promise just in time for Christmas. Although the company does not ensure that it arrives before the holidays.

