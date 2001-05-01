Ditch the trackball, already.

May 1, 2001 1 min read

Super Mini Optical Mouse

Manufacturer: Atek Electronics



Street price: $49.95



Phone: (888) 889-9990



Web site:www.atekelec.com



You love everything about your laptop. Well, except for that crummy trackball that's always sticking. With a Super Mini Optical Mouse, you won't have to worry about losing precision. Since there are no moving parts, there's nothing to prevent your mouse from sliding across any smooth surface. And because it's so small (measuring only 1 inch wide and 2.5 inches long), you can easily tuck it away in your laptop bag without adding a lot of clutter. A USB interface makes it compatible with Windows 2000/98/Me.