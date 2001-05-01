Super Mini Optical Mouse

Ditch the trackball, already.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of . Subscribe »
Super Mini Optical Mouse
  • Manufacturer: Atek Electronics
  • Street price: $49.95
  • Phone: (888) 889-9990
  • Web site:www.atekelec.com

You love everything about your laptop. Well, except for that crummy trackball that's always sticking. With a Super Mini Optical Mouse, you won't have to worry about losing precision. Since there are no moving parts, there's nothing to prevent your mouse from sliding across any smooth surface. And because it's so small (measuring only 1 inch wide and 2.5 inches long), you can easily tuck it away in your laptop bag without adding a lot of clutter. A USB interface makes it compatible with Windows 2000/98/Me.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market