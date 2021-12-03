Why REX (REX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on REX (REX), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

- Zacks

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this ethanol producer is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For REX, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $3.27 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +454.24%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for REX compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 42.79%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $6.69 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +1265.31%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for REX. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 15.15%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped REX earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on REX because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 16.6% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



REX American Resources Corporation (REX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research