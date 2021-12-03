FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Name of New Senior MD in France

FTI Consulting, Inc.FCN announced the appointment of Karl Payeur as a senior managing director and head of its Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments in France.

In his new role, Payeur will be offering forensic, investigation, compliance and technology services to FTI Consulting’s clients, thereby addressing the demands of both French businesses and multinational organisations.

Considering Payeur’s more than 28 years of international experience in forensic, investigation, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, financial crime advisory and technology services, the latest appointment is expected to complement FTI Consulting’s operations and strengthen its competitive position in the French market.

Kevin Hewitt, chairman of FTI Consulting’s EMEA region, stated, “Karl is a leading figure in forensic and technology consulting, and his arrival at our practice in France enables FTI Consulting to offer an extended suite of services to clients. His experience and reputation, combined with FTI Consulting’s expertise and network of more than 1,000 forensic professionals around the world, means that we can now better serve the needs of our clients in this growing market.”

Karen Briggs, head of EMEA Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology at FTI Consulting, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Karl to lead the Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology practices in France. His appointment supports our goal of becoming the leading provider of forensic, investigation, compliance and technology services in France and across the EMEA region.”

So far this year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 30.4% compared with 39.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

