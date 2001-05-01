Keep your PDA in place while you type on the go.

May 1, 2001 1 min read

RoadWriter

Manufacturer: Revolve Design



Street price: $130-235 (depending on PDA model)



Phone: (800) 580-2210



Web site:www.revolvedesign.com



If you use your PDA while on the road (literally), the RoadWriter touch-type keyboard will keep your Palm anchored and accessible. It features dual serial ports at its base for connection to peripheral devices, such as GPS or mapping hardware. Its rugged, heavy-duty construction and design allows for fast one-handed mounting and removal of your handheld. The RoadWriter is also available with an optional Charger system that allows for continuous use without draining your battery. Compatible with Palm III and Palm VII.