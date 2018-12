Take all your files on the road, sans floppy and zip disks.

May 1, 2001 1 min read

Que! M2 QuadSlim portable hard drive

Manufacturer: QPS Inc.



Street price: $379



Phone: (800) 559-4777



Web site:www.qps-inc.com



The Que! M2 QuadSlim 10GB palm-sized portable hard drive is small enough to carry anywhere. The FireWire-bus-powered drive doesn't need a power supply if your system has a built-in 6-pin connection, and it comes bundled with a power adaptor for those that don't. The drive is also bundled with Retrospect Express Backup software and weighs about a pound and a half.