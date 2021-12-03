AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $23.46, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 7.06% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AT&T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. On that day, AT&T is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.59 billion, down 8.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $167.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.86% and -2.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. AT&T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AT&T has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 48.57.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

