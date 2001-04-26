Health Insurance 101
Before you purchase health insurance for your employees, find out what <I>not</I> to do.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Here are some of the most common mistakes business owners make when buying health insurance:
- Buying on price alone
- Failing to fully research the level of service the insurer will provide
- Not taking advantage of the available tax breaks
- Buying coverage employees don't want or need
- Failing to consider the cost of dependent coverage
- Choosing the wrong agent
- Buying coverage from a financially troubled company