These Were the Ten Worst Performing Stocks of November 2021

November has historically been a strong month for the stock markets. This year, however, the concern over the new COVID-19 variant pulled back the rally a bit towards the end of the month. Such a pullback offers investors an opportunity to take fresh positions in attractive stocks. Amid such a background, let’s take a look at the worst performing stocks of November 2021.

Ten Worst Performing Stocks of November 2021

We have referred to the past one-month return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the ten worst performing stocks of November 2021. We have only considered mega cap stocks (those with a market cap of over $200 billion) for our list. Following are the ten worst performing stocks of November 2021:

Mastercard (-3.01%)

Founded in 1966, it offers digital payment services. The company’s stock has lost more than 11% YTD and over 2% in the last five days. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) reported revenue of $15.3 billion in 2020, compared to $16.88 billion in 2019. It has over 20,000 employees and is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y.

Oracle (-3.42%)

Founded in 1977, this company offers products and services for corporate information technology environments. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The company’s stock has gained more than 35% YTD but has lost over 3% in the last five days. Oracle reported revenue of $40.48 billion in 2020, compared to $39.07 billion in 2019. It has over 132,000 employees and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Walmart (-3.92%)

Founded in 1945, this company offers consumer products across several categories, at everyday low prices. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has the following business segments: Sam's Club, Walmart U.S., and Walmart International. The company’s stock has lost more than 5% YTD and over 5% in the last five days. Walmart reported revenue of $559.15 billion in 2020, compared to $523.16 billion in 2019. It has over 2,200,000 employees and is headquartered in Bentonville, Ark.

Exxon Mobil (-4.23%)

Founded in 1882, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) has the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The company’s stock has gained more than 45% YTD and almost 1% in the last five days. Exxon Mobil reported revenue of $178.17 billion in 2020, compared to $256 billion in 2019. It has over 70,000 employees and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Wells Fargo & Co. (-4.28%)

Founded in 1852, it offers banking, mortgage, insurance, consumer and commercial finance and investments services. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has the following business segments: Wealth & Investment Management, Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other. The company’s stock has gained more than 60% YTD and almost 1% in the last five days. Wells Fargo reported revenue of $47.8 billion in 2020, compared to $66.08 billion in 2019. It has over 260,000 employees and is headquartered in San Francisco.

Bank of America (-4.58%)

Founded in 1904, it offers banking and non-banking financial services. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has the following business segments: Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Markets, Consumer Banking, Global Banking, and All Other. The company’s stock has gained more than 45% YTD but has lost over 2% in the last five days. Bank of America reported revenue of $51.59 billion in 2020, compared to $71.24 billion in 2019. It has over 200,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

JPMorgan Chase (-5.36%)

Founded in 1968, this company offers financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has the following business segments: Asset and Wealth Management, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Consumer and Community Banking. The company’s stock has gained more than 25% YTD but has lost over 1% in the last five days. JPMorgan reported revenue of $64.52 billion in 2020, compared to $84.04 billion in 2019. It has over 250,000 employees and is headquartered in New York.

Visa (-6.46%)

Founded in 1958, this company offers digital payment services. Specifically, the company offers debit and credit card, commercial payment solutions, and prepaid products. The company’s stock has lost more than 10% YTD and almost 1% in the last five days. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) reported revenue of $24.11 billion in 2020, compared to $21.85 billion in 2019. It has over 21,000 employees and is headquartered in San Francisco.

Walt Disney (-12.89%)

Founded in 1923, it is a family entertainment and media enterprise. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has the following business segments: DPEP (Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) and DMED (Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution). The company’s stock has lost more than 19% YTD and over 1% in the last five days. Walt Disney reported revenue of $67.42 billion in 2020, compared to $65.13 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Burbank, Calif.

PayPal Holdings (-20.94%)

Founded in 1998, this company develops technology platform for digital payments. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) offers the following products: PayPal, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Credit, Braintree, and Paydiant. The company’s stock has lost more than 20% YTD and over 3% in the last five days. PayPal reported revenue of $21.43 billion in 2020, compared to $17.53 billion in 2019. It has over 26,000 employees and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif.