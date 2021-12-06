Commaful Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Commaful, a content community platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed round. The funding was led by We Founder Circle, among others.

Pexels

The USA-based startup is a part of the new wave of creator economy,content creation and consumption platforms, said a statement.

“Community building has been a key driver for any industry business growth. Considering how digitisation has taken place in the last decade, content has played a vital role. Building a community in content with innovation will give more avenues to the people to share stories to inspire the community. We Founder Circle is glad to be supporting the startup and can see its growth trajectory already,” said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO of We Founder Circle.

"Storytelling is a deeply human experience as old as humankind. Commaful today already has a global audience and we have been amazed by the incredible stories that have been shared by Indian creators. We are excited to bring on investors from around the world to help support our mission,” said Sydney Liu, co-founder of Commaful.

The funds will be utilized to build, maintain and scale technology infrastructure that creates better experience for the community. The startup will also focus on activities related to scaling operations, building the brand and creating a community with creative campaigns, added the statement.