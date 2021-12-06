Buy These 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

- Zacks

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $152.1 billion under management as of Sep 30, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds, viz., The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX, Hartford Global Impact Fund Class A HGXAX, and Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 HGITX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A aims for total returns in the long run with growth of current income. HSNAX invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. Investments in debt securities include junk bonds, highly rated securities and foreign securities, including those from emerging markets.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 7.7%. Campe Goodman is one of the fund managers of HSNAX since 2012.

Hartford Global Impact Fund Class A aims for long-term capital appreciation. HGXAX invests in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world that include non-dollar securities as well as securities of issuers from emerging markets.

Hartford Global Impact Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 22%. As of the end of October 2021, HGXAX held 80 issues, with 2.46% of its assets invested in Danaher Corp.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 aims for capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in common stocks. It maintains a widely diversified portfolio across a broad range of market capitalizations. HGITX, however, focuses on large-capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those in the S&P 500 Index.

Hartford Core Equityx Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 21.4%. HGITX has an expense ratio of 0.48% as compared with the category average of 0.84%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (HSNAX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (HGITX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (HGXAX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report