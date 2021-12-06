Olin (OLN) Gains on Lake City Contract, Productivity Actions

Olin Corporation OLN is benefiting from the Lake City U.S. Army contract, productivity actions and investment in the Information Technology (IT) project.

Shares of Olin, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, have surged 131.9% over a year, compared with the 12.2% rise of its industry.

- Zacks

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Olin remains committed to improve its cost structure and efficiency and drive productivity through a number of projects. It currently has more than 1,200 active productivity projects that are expected to contribute to savings in 2021. It expects productivity measures to deliver $100 million of net savings in 2021.

The company’s Winchester segment is also poised to benefit from the Lake City U.S. Army ammunition contract. The multi-year contract is expected to significantly boost annual profitability of the unit. Sales from the Winchester segment surged 94% year over year in the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher commercial and military sales, including ammunition produced at Lake City as well as higher commercial ammunition pricing.

Olin is also aiming for an improvement in its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio through a combination of improved adjusted EBITDA, disciplined capital spending, and debt reduction by the end of 2021. For the full year, it is targeting debt reduction of roughly $1.1 billion by using the cash generated from operations.

The company is also expected to gain from cost and other benefits from its investment in the IT project. The project, which involves implementation of necessary IT infrastructure, is expected to maximize cost effectiveness, efficiency and control over its global chemical operations by standardizing business processes.

Olin is also using its cash strategically and remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. The company, last month, announced that its board has approved a new $1 billion share repurchase program. It repurchased around 1.5 million shares of common stock for $68.3 million in the third quarter.

Earnings estimates for Olin have also been going up over the past two months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 has increased around 17.1% while the same for fourth-quarter 2021 has gone up 59.9%. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Nutrien Ltd. NTR, AdvanSix Inc. ASIX and Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nutrien has an expected earnings growth rate of 212.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's current-year earnings has been revised 11.5% upward over the last 60 days.

Nutrien beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 73.5%, on average. NTR has rallied around 35% in a year.

AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 196.9% for the current year. ASIX's consensus estimate for the current year has been revised 6.8% upward over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 46.9%. ASIX has rallied around 125% in a year.

Intrepid Potash has a projected earnings growth rate of 244.7% for the current year. The consensus estimate for IPI’s current year has been revised 3.3% upward over the last 60 days.

Intrepid Potash beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 132.9%, on average. IPI shares have surged around 154% in a year.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research