Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th

RC, GSK, BNS, and SPG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 6, 2021.

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

Ready Capital Corporation RC: This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.61%, compared with the industry average of 7.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.76%.

 

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK: This company that engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.00%, compared with the industry average of 2.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.

 

GlaxoSmithKline plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS: This company that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.70%.

 

The Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Yield (TTM)

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 3.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.54%.

 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

