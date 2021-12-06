Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

- Zacks

Ready Capital Corporation RC: This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.61%, compared with the industry average of 7.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK: This company that engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.00%, compared with the industry average of 2.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS: This company that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.70%.

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 3.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.54%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of Nova Scotia The (BNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ready Capital Corp (RC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research