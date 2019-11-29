Ugly Sweaters: This is a big deal for the end of the year (believe it or not)

That?

Offices around the world are looking for new ideas to celebrate the end of the year in an inclusive way while promoting integration among their employees. Unbelievably, a “millennial” fad has become a huge source of holiday inspiration… and money: ugly Christmas sweaters .

Depositphotos.com

What was once the seasonal gift that your aunt or grandmother gave you at parties, has become fashionable thanks to the "Ugly Sweaters Parties" that since 2010 have been established in popular culture. Even in America they celebrate their own official day on December 21.

The joke of this "holiday" is to find the ugliest or worst tasting Christmas sweater you can, wear it to a themed party with friends or co-workers and win a prize. They can even be used as exchange gifts to avoid discontent among participants.

Beyond a tradition that millennials seem to favor because we laugh at all that is truly traditional, ugly sweaters have become an interesting business opportunity for the end of the year. For example, Mercado Libre reports that the search and purchase of ugly sweaters on its platform has doubled year after year since 2014. They have become so popular in recent years that Mercado Libre reports a 500% increase in inquiries for this product in the last five years.

How?

You can make an initial investment in platforms such as Mercado Libre ( where you will find more than a thousand options ) or create your own collection such as Alex Siorda from Guadalajara, who wrote a line that answers the family's uncomfortable questions during the holidays.

For that, you can help yourself from artisans from places as iconic as Chiconcuac , where 100 artisans from this municipality of the State of Mexico are dedicated to weaving wool.

Mercado Libre reports a 500% increase in inquiries about this product in the last five years / Image: Mercado Libre

A case of success

This tacky holiday sales trend is such a good deal that Nick Morton and Evan Mendelsohn, two friends from San Diego, California, saw an opportunity to capitalize on the trend and created Tipsy Elves , a website that sells sweaters with deliberately hideous designs. .

The two friends launched this business as a part-time cash inflow while continuing to pursue their normal professions (Mendelsohn as a lawyer and Morton as an endodontist), but by the end of 2011 they were already selling 6,000 sweaters.

The two entrepreneurs even participated in Shark Tank in 2013 and received an investment of $ 100,000 in exchange for a 10 percent stake in Tipsy Elves.

Eventually Mendelsohn and Morton quit their jobs and extended their line to make ugly sweaters, t-shirts, accessories, and sweaters for Valentine's Day, Saint Patrick's Day, and other festivities. Today, his annual earnings exceed $ 10 million.

And you, would you dare to undertake with ugly sweaters?

With information from Peter Gasca