Has Build-A-Bear (BBW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Build-A-Bear (BBW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Build-A-Bear is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BBW has returned 370.7% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 9.7%. This means that Build-A-Bear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Express (EXPR). The stock is up 276.9% year-to-date.

In Express' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 56.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that BBW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Express belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved -6.9% year to date.

Build-A-Bear and Express could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

