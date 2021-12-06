Is PVH (PVH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PVH (PVH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

- Zacks

PVH is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PVH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PVH has moved about 5.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 12.2% on average. As we can see, PVH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 84%.

Over the past three months, Red Rock Resorts' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PVH belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.7% this year, meaning that PVH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Red Rock Resorts, however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved -9.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track PVH and Red Rock Resorts. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

