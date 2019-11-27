6 audiobooks IN SPANISH that you can listen to in your free time

Successful entrepreneurs know that getting to the top of the business world requires learning as much as possible to fuel creativity, innovation, or the strategies that make a business transform industries. However, successful entrepreneurs also know that there is NO time to do it. Especially when it is starting.

But Latin American businessmen and women have a strange negative resource they can use to their advantage: the time we spend trapped in bloody traffic. According to the recent study by the analysis company INRIX , Mexicans spend about 2018 hours a year stuck in the traffic of the streets of a city like the capital. You can't stop the car to watch a Ted Talk on YouTube or check out your favorite book, but do you know what you can do? Play an audiobook.

Audiobooks are a wonderful tool that you can take advantage of while traveling on the subway, at the gym, or just when you want to relax. Currently there are several pages that offer audiobooks in Spanish such as Beek, Storytel and Audible from Amazon that you can listen to in free trials.

These are some of my favorites:

What it's about: Was Steve Jobs a crazed genius or a brilliant misunderstood? This book tries to unify the two facets of the legend to give a sample of who was the real man behind Apple.

What it is about: More than a classic biography, it is a portrait of the unusual family history of Carlos Slim (whose roots are in the Mexican Revolution) and how the story of one of the richest men in the world began.

What it's about: This audiobook, which you finish in just over five hours, takes the gloom out of personal finances and arcane-seeming terms like "investments," "stock," and "equity."

4. Image, Attitude and Power , by Lucy Lara

What it is about: The author gives you practical and highly actionable tips to make your personal image show what you already carry inside you. It is much more than a guide on how to dress, but on how to conduct yourself.

5. What Every Leader Needs to Know, by John C. Maxwell

What it is about: It is not a book, but an introductory collection on topics such as attitude, self-improvement, leadership, relationships, success, team, training and mentoring.

6. Leonardo da Vinci , by Walter Isaacson

