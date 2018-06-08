Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Zen Entrepreneur: Meditation Playlist

Every entrepreneur needs a moment to relax, focus his energy and clarify his thoughts. And what better companion than music?

The idea that meditating is only for hippies, yogis, or people who want to achieve nirvana is long gone. Today many successful people attribute much of their accomplishments to meditation: Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, and Sting are just a few of them.

But what are the benefits of meditating? Beyond feeling at peace for a moment, does this practice benefit us on a day-to-day basis? Does it help us when formulating ideas, landing them on projects, making business plans, organizing our activities? The answer is yes".

A famous 1992 scientific study by Richard Davidson revealed that brain waves changed during meditation. The Dalai Lama and a group of Tibetan monks meditated with a focus on compassion, and his brain became so focused on that feeling that it completely transformed his activity. What if we focused, even for a few minutes, all of our brain activity on being less stressed, better concentrating on our tasks, and being the best at what we do? Probably, both our work and private lives would be transformed in a positive way.

If you want to incorporate the practice of meditation into your daily activity , these songs will get you started. Put them "play", sit in the lotus flower and get ready to live a Zen experience.

