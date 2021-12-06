Cboe Global (CBOE) November Volume Increases Year Over Year

Cboe Global Markets CBOE reported multiply-listed options average daily volume (ADV) of 11.4 million contracts for November, up 24.4% year over year, driven by solid performance in Options, as well as Futures volumes. Though European Equities witnessed increased volumes year over year, Cboe Global’s Canadian Equities ADV and global forex declined.

Index options ADV were 2.2 million shares, up 30.3% year over year. Futures ADV was 0.2 million shares, up 35.6% year over year. U.S. Equities - On-Exchange matched volumes were 1.5 billion shares, down 14.7% year over year. Canadian Equities ADV was 45 million shares, down 5.3% year over year.

European Equities average daily notional value (ADNV) was €10 billion, up 22.5% year over year. Global FX ADNV was $35.9 billion, down 4.3% year over year.

EuroCCP Total Cleared Trades were 129.9 million, up 15.3% year over year. EuroCCP Total Net Settlements were 0.9 million, up 28.7% year over year.

Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform powered by BIDS technology, reported a record average daily notional value (ADNV) traded of €584 million in November, which outpaced the earlier record of €571 million ADNV traded in March 2020.

Total options volume across Cboe Global’s four exchanges was 285.6 billion contracts for November, which marked the highest volume month on record and up 32% from November 2020.

Cboe Global is likely to continue witnessing solid average daily volumes, given its compelling product portfolio, which drives transaction fees that account for the lion’s share of total operating revenues.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) derivatives exchange in the United States has a strong market position and global reach with strength in its proprietary products, primarily SPX options, VIX options, and VIX futures. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

- Zacks

Price Performance

Shares of CBOE Global Markets have gained 38% in the past year, outperforming the industry's growth of 26.5%. Its diversified product portfolio, compelling growth, expense synergies, increasing transaction fees, and solid liquidity position are likely to help shares sustain the momentum.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

November Volumes of Other Securities Exchanges

Recently, Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported solid ADV for November. ADV of 6.1 million contracts per day was up 11.3% year over year, driven by higher volumes in Commodities and Financials volumes. Commodities ADV increased 13.6%, whereas Financials ADV improved 7.6%.

Nasdaq NDAQ reported November volumes recently. While U.S. equity options volume increased 24.4% year over year to 301 million contracts, European options and futures volume remained unchanged year over year at 5.9 million contracts.

In Cash Equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in November grossed 39.8 billion shares, up 1.9% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume improved 5.3% year over year to $112.7 billion.

Recently, CME Group Inc. CME reported ADV for November 2021. The average daily volume of 23.1 million contracts per day was up 20% year over year due to higher volumes in four of the six product lines.

CME Group’s interest rate, Energy, Equity index and foreign exchange volumes increased 40%, 15%, 4% and 6%, respectively.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Free Stock Analysis Report



CME Group Inc. (CME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research