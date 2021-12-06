AECOM (ACM) Wins Two CCS Frameworks in UK, Aids Backlog

AECOM ACM has been selected as a Supplier Alliance Member for two Crown Commercial Service (CCS) frameworks, Construction Professional Services (CPS) and Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Management Consultancy Framework (MCF3) for four years.

The CPS framework — for which AECOM has secured five lots — will cover the built environment and general infrastructure, urban regeneration, high rise structures, defense and security and international projects. The MCF3 — for which the company has secured four lots — gives government, public bodies and third sectors access to a wide range of specialist consultancy services.

The two frameworks will enable AECOM to deliver its transformative environmental, social, and governance objectives through the Sustainable Legacies strategy to government departments and public sector clients in the United Kingdom.

AECOM’s regional chief executive in Europe and India, Colin Wood, said, “We are excited to continue growing our relationship with public sector clients and extend our support to them as many re-evaluate the built environment for post-pandemic use and work towards achieving net zero emissions targets.”

- Zacks

Solid Project Execution Aids AECOM

AECOM is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical, and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government as well as environmental, energy, and water businesses. The major part of the U.S. government’s broad infrastructural plan is focused on transit and water markets, wherein AECOM enjoys a dominant position.

Currently, this leading professional, technical and management solution provider has been witnessing a robust pipeline of pursuits across the business. The company’s net service revenues or NSR — defined as revenues excluding subcontractors and other direct costs — are benefiting from strength across core transportation, water, and environment markets.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has rallied 40% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 29.6% growth. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up 3.1% in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over bottom-line growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s fiscal 2022 earnings indicates a 17% increase from the 2021 level. AECOM currently has good visibility into growth and a strong backlog for the upcoming quarters.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some Better-Ranked Stocks in the Home Building Industry

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. This Atlanta-based homebuilder continues to gain from strong operational execution and persistent strength in the housing market.

Beazer Homes’ shares have gained 38.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 30.7% rally. Earnings are expected to rise 23.7% in fiscal 2022.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. TPH currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. This Irvine, CA-based homebuilder designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. Robust demand and pricing as well as improved operating leverage have been driving TRI Pointe's performance. Cost-cutting initiatives implemented earlier this year and focus on entry-level buyers have been adding to the positives.

TRI Pointe’s shares have surged 50.6% year to date. Earnings for 2021 and 2022 are expected to rise 80.2% and 9.6%, respectively.

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Meritage Homes is one of the leading designers and builders of single-family homes. Its focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes has been a major driving factor.

MTH has gained 42.4% year to date. Earnings are expected to grow 74.4% in 2021 and 22.2% in the next year.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AECOM (ACM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research