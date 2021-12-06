Platzi raises investment round for 60 million dollars

The professional education platform Platzi announced the lifting of a Series B investment round for 60 million dollars with which it plans to become the most consolidated Edtech in Latin America and expand its educational offerings in Portuguese, English and Spanish.

Cortesía Platzi

This injection of capital was led by Prosus, one of the largest technology investors in the world. Likewise, Foundation Capital, which had already invested in Platzi, participated in this new round together with Y Combinator, 500 Startups, FJ Labs, FundersClub, Hans Tung from GGV and Darian Shirazi from Gradient.

“Our methodology was created to help students thrive on learned technology skills, as well as soft skills, languages and also allow them to create a network of peers to help them get a job as soon as possible or create their own business. Additionally, we give students the tools they need and the support of a community. In a region of great inequality and lack of opportunities like Latin America, this is especially relevant. Every day we see students increase their salary up to ten times after studying at Platzi for a year, ”explained Freddy Vega , CEO of Platzi.

The company founded by Vega and Christian Van Der Henst in 2014 seeks to close the talent gap for technology professionals in Latin America, through an effective education for continuous learning, regardless of the experience or skills of the students.

Currently the platform is used by thousands of companies seeking to improve the skills and knowledge of their work teams; Likewise, more than 2.5 million students have joined the Platzi community to begin to develop professionally in the world of technology. Throughout the platform, Platzi students have created more than 40 startups that have raised more than a million dollars; 20 of these companies have received capital from Y Combinator.

“Our students become students of continuous learning, that is, they never stop learning. Our platform allows them to connect with people with similar interests, apart from their personal circles, change careers, create startups and find work ”, says Freddy Vega.

Currently, Platzi has offices in Mexico City, Bogotá and San Francisco, with more than 200 employees.