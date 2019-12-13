Posadas del trabajo: Behave up to the task by following these tips

December has arrived, a decade is about to end and the festivities begin to be more and more. In some there will be no way for you to escape. Offices, companies and businesses have already begun to organize the annual balance and at the same time the work inns, which can become a formal event, a lunch or a more informal dinner.

Whatever the format of this social commitment, be it your office inn, your provider, the networking you integrate, or the association you support, it is always good to keep in mind some tips on how to behave in the Christmas festivities so that you have a pleasant time without stress or pressure, and you can have fun as it should be.

As an image consultant Monterrey, I am frequently asked if there is a protocol or dress code for work inns and Christmas business lunches. In the same way, I give you some recommendations to achieve the appropriate behavior in the endless list of December festivities.

Therefore, this time I share the terminology that we hear frequently when talking about dress codes and I will share some tips to behave at the height and survive the work inns that they can cause you more anxiety than joy.

Let's see then some recommendations about the ideal dress code and some more suggestions for your behavior in the inns:

1. Take care of what you wear

Although they do not set a dress code, it is necessary to learn to dress properly and thus we will send a correct message of our own image. There is a lot of confusion as different terms are used when describing the levels of formality in clothing.

In the case of posadas, it depends on different factors such as the type of party (because nowadays the concept of "posada" has become quite widespread), the time (if it will be breakfast, dinner or lunch) , the degree of formality, the customs of the geographical area or even the time of year and the climate that will be in the place where our event will take place.

I recommend that you carefully review each of the details that I have just mentioned, because just as it could require a formal dress or etiquette, it could be that it is a party where the dress code is cocktail or informal.

Here are some terms used in dress codes or dress codes that are used in social and work protocols to go to an event:

For them

Rigorous etiquette: long sober dress with gloves (no sequins or glitter) and gloves.

long sober dress with gloves (no sequins or glitter) and gloves. Tag: long dress.

long dress. Formal: formal dress or formal tailored suit.

formal dress or formal tailored suit. Semi formal or cocktail: formal dress below the knee or a little longer, can be short sleeves and can be worn without stockings. It can even be a skirt or pants with a going out blouse, b lazers, cardigans, formal sweater or optional shawl.

formal dress below the knee or a little longer, can be short sleeves and can be worn without stockings. It can even be a skirt or pants with a going out blouse, b cardigans, formal sweater or optional shawl. Casual: dress (can be sleeveless), Pants or skirt with casual blouse, sweater, vest or optional jacket.

dress (can be sleeveless), Pants or skirt with casual blouse, sweater, vest or optional jacket. Informal: cotton or denim pants, short or long-sleeved blouse, sweater, vest or optional jacket.

For them

Rigorous etiquette: tailcoat, morning suit or tuxedo (with vest and white bow tie).

tailcoat, morning suit or tuxedo (with vest and white bow tie). Label: Tuxedo with vest and bow or tie in black.

Tuxedo with vest and bow or tie in black. Formal: complete suit in dark tones (oxford gray, navy blue or black).

complete suit in dark tones (oxford gray, navy blue or black). Semi formal or cocktail: suit without tie or blazer with shirt and dress pants.

suit without tie or blazer with shirt and dress pants. Casual: dress pants, short or long sleeve shirt, sweater, vest or optional jacket.

dress pants, short or long sleeve shirt, sweater, vest or optional jacket. Casual: cotton or denim pants, short or long-sleeved shirt, sweater, vest or optional jacket.

Your profile of entrepreneur or executive should mark a style of clothing suitable for work inns. The dress code is usually indicated by the event organizer and is usually specified in the invitation. If that information exists, you will not get lost when choosing your outfit. Remember that even if it is a social event it is related to work. For this reason, what you should avoid are necklines, miniskirts, transparencies or provocative clothing.

But if it is the case that there is no invitation or information about it, remember to take into consideration some factors such as place, time and weather so that your selection is always correct. I remind you of a general rule when talking about the schedule of the event: During the day, the clothing is more sober and fabrics in a matte finish are used avoiding glare and can be in light colors.

Women should take care that their accessories are discreet and their makeup is natural, avoiding dramatic effects. But if the event is at night, dark colors are more recommended.

2. No excesses

The best behavior in posadas is the one that says no to excesses and measure our way of behaving with education. To the inn that you go as a guest, you must have a correct behavior, always taking special care to maintain naturalness at all costs and avoiding extremes: behavior and "fake" forms as well as being the center of attention. The best elegance is the one that is not noticeable.

Eat with measure: serve yourself taking care that the food does not overflow the plate, place the one you should eat with the correct cutlery and in a calm and leisurely way if the moment is being combined with the conversation. If it is a cocktail where sandwiches are passed, take only one and serve it on your plate, do not try to fill your plate or napkin.

If it is a buffet, serve yourself with the cutlery from the plates and not with your hand, and never taste the food before serving yourself. Nothing of excesses with the drink, the recommendation is to moderate to an alcoholic drink per hour.

3. Socialize and chat

Another of the main rules of good behavior in any kind of social gathering such as work inns is precisely socializing. That is, participate in the conversations paying attention to the following points:

Speak in moderation: Use measured, modest words and a tone of voice that is neither too high nor too low.

Avoid praising yourself: People who focus the conversation on their achievements tend to fall ill. If someone praises you, thank them by showing simplicity and humility.

Don't use high-sounding signs and words.

Do not offend anyone.

Show interest in your interlocutor, take turns talking and do not lose eye contact, taking care not to be invasive with your eyes. Take the opportunity to network effectively by creating authentic relationships with which you are born to talk naturally.

4. Cultural intelligence

In certain cultures, it is not appropriate for one person to introduce himself, a third person who knows them in common and who does the introductions is needed. The formality when introducing people using badges such as sir, madam, or academic titles such as teacher, graduate and the use of surnames when introducing people varies, the giving and receiving of gifts, the style of eating, the formality and colors of dressing, The topics of conversations and punctuality are just some of the relevant aspects that we must consider and adapt.

5. Be punctual to arrive and prudent to leave

As a rule of thumb, arrive 10 minutes before the agreed time for a work appointment. In social work events this rule prevails if it is an inauguration or an event that begins at a certain time such as a ribbon cutting at inaugurations, a mass or a theater function. It is important to consider leaving the meeting place at a reasonable time, without being the ones to stay to sweep or turn off the lights.

As in other areas of your life, in social work meetings such as company inns, there are certain rules of behavior and etiquette that must be respected and above all followed to the letter so that the other attendees see us as true professionals in our field.

I invite you to review each of the previous recommendations and put them into practice so that your personal image always speaks well of you, especially in the social events that you have to attend either for your business or your entrepreneurship.

