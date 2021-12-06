BlackBerry (BB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $9.03, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 19.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.46% in that time.

BlackBerry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $734 million. These totals would mark changes of -211.11% and -20.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

