Earn Passive Income for Your Business with Shopify

E-commerce boomed during the pandemic and as people have become more comfortable with shopping online, there's good reason to believe the upward trend will only continue. For savvy entrepreneurs, this presents an outstanding opportunity, especially since platforms like Shopify are so easy to leverage.

That said, you may need a little help getting started in your passive income venture. Get your feet off the ground with The 2021 Shopify Drop Shipping & Private Label Bundle. It's just $19.99 (reg. $796) for a limited time.

This four-course bundle gives you 14 hours of training to help you set up a Shopify store and start scaling it. You'll learn the rules for choosing what to sell with a dropshipping model and understand how to discover suppliers for quick dropshipping. Additionally, you'll understand how to save money with suppliers and even set up your site to automatically accept credit card payments to fully automate your selling.

You'll also learn a step-by-step process to opening up new sales channels for your private label products and discover how to use targeted paid ad campaigns and promotions to market your store and products. Further your store's reach by performing keyword research effectively and discovering SEO secrets both on- and off-page to amplify your store's place in the marketplace.

Finally, there's a crash course designed to help you build a T-shirt selling business as a practice round. You'll get started with Printful, create graphics with low-cost tools, create products, and add them to Shopify to start selling fast.

