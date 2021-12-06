Southern Copper (SCCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO) closed at $58.77, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had lost 2.05% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southern Copper as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.59 billion, up 9.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $10.79 billion, which would represent changes of +116.75% and +35.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Southern Copper is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Southern Copper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.48.

Investors should also note that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

