Uravu Labs Raises Pre-Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Uravu Labs, a watertech startup, has raised a pre-Seed round of funding led by Speciale Invest. The round also saw participation from Peter Yolles, Soren Schroder, Shigeru Sumimoto and Tomoki Kaneko.

Pexels

The funds will be utilized for building a 100 per cent renewable water infrastructure, strengthening technology, patent portfolio, operations and accelerating opportunities for deploying field pilots.

Uravu Labs uses a unique technology framework based on desiccant materials. The advantage of shifting to desiccant-based technology is that water-from-air can be made 100 per cent renewable. The company envisions multiple applications for its 100 per cent renewable water based drinking water machines. Smaller capacity machines of 20-100 liters per day can see applications in the community spaces (urban and rural), office complexes and apartment buildings. Larger capacity machines above 10,000 liters per day are poised to revolutionize the beverage sector, said a statement.

“We are stoked to partner with the founders of Uravu. They are leveraging their strength in thermal and material sciences to build desiccant-based water harvesting solution which is 100 per cent renewable and carbon neutral. They are on a strong path to achieve price parity in the coming years as a result of their unique tech stack,” said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest.

“Today, many sectors are in the middle of a renewable revolution. For example, solar PV and wind help us with renewable energy in the electricity sector but we do not have any option in the water sector. Uravu is bridging this gap by bringing a novel 100 per cent renewable water technology option to the market,” said Dr. Pardeep Garg, co-founder of Uravu Labs.

Uravu Labs is a Bangalore-based startup on a mission to build sustainable water solutions for the climate adaptation era. It’s a cross-functional team of scientists, engineers and designers pushing boundaries in innovation and creativity to conceive a new kind of 100 per cent renewable water infrastructure which utilizes inexhaustible atmospheric moisture and renewable energy to produce high quality drinking water, added the statement.