WayFr Raises INR 3 Crore In Seed Round

WayFr, a futuristic SaaS platform, has raised INR 3 crore in Seed round. The funding was led by 2am VC, Relentless Ventures and other marquee angel investors.

WayFr will leverage the freshly infused capital to expand its salesforce in India targeting the US clients. Earlier this year, the brand raised INR 25 lakh from 100X.VC, said a statement.

“The best part about being in the contemporary entrepreneurial ecosystem is that we get to review incredible ideas, potential and approaches of innumerable young and dynamic startups. It is fairly challenging to pick the one with the most perspectives and WayFr definitely fits this criteria. We are glad that fellow venture capitalists and angel investors saw what we saw in WayFr’s vision and future strategies and chose to show confidence in them,” said Ninad Karpe, partner at 100X.VC.

"Since WayFr's inception, we are striving to offer smart solutions to shippers and brokers on the back of cutting-edge technology. We are over the moon that VCs and angel investors have shown confidence in our offerings, vision and end-goals. Leveraging this recently raised sum, we will continue to strengthen our core competencies while simultaneously expanding our horizons. Since the pandemic has accelerated the global digital transformation process, we are confident that our carefully designed mobile application will be able to assist millions of shippers and truckers across the globe,” said Poorna Reddy, founder of WayFr.

Founded in March 2021, WayFr is the brainchild of Poorna Reddy and Abhiram Deshpande. It is a new-age mobile application that seamlessly allows shippers and freight brokers to create their own load posting platforms and avail low cost financing. Through these platforms, shippers and truckers can receive price quotes and booking options within their network of carriers, making the entire process personalized and hassle-free, added the statement.