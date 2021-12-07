Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

3 Internet Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

The Zacks Internet - Content industry participants like Airbnb (ABNB), Yelp (YELP) and Perion Networks (PERI) benefit from expanding mobile, digital and cloud-based offerings despite coronavirus-led economic disruption.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Zacks Internet – Content industry is suffering from the coronavirus-led chaos that has affected industries like travel. However, the pandemic has opened up new channels of growth for Internet content providers. The industry participants have witnessed solid demand for e-commerce services from home-confined consumers amid lockdowns and restrictions on traveling. Moreover, resurgence in digital advertising is a key catalyst.

Industry participants like Airbnb ABNB, Yelp YELP and Perion Networks PERI are benefiting from solid demand for digital offerings as well as increasing importance of video content and cloud-based applications.

- Zacks

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Is Palantir a Buy Under $20?

Pragya Pandey

Stocks

4 Homebuilders to Consider Buying as Mortgage Rates Move Lower

Dipanjan Banchur

Stocks

How Brent Bellm is helping small companies grow with BigCommerce

Katie Perry

Katie Perry

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

12 Holiday Stress Busters

Deanna Ritchie

Finance

How to Introduce Customer Financing in Your Business

Peter Daisyme

ent-o Insider

Stop Asking Job Candidates to Prove Why They're Right for the Job

Michael Ruiz

Michael Ruiz

Read More