Arrow (ARW) Adds CommVault's Metallic DMaaS to ArrowSphere

Arrow Electronics ARW recently announced that it has added CommVault Systems’ CVLT Metallic Data Management-as-a-Service (“DMaaS”) Backup and Recovery solutions to its cloud management portfolio — ArrowSphere.

CommVault’s Metallic is comprehensive data protection coverage across on-premise, cloud and Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) workloads. It provides enterprise-grade, industry-leading solutions with real time insights into at-risk datasets, abnormal behaviors, and suspicious events. Additionally, it offers flexible recovery with granular search, point-in-time, and out-of-place restore options.

With the addition of Metallic, which highlights further extension of the long-standing relationship between Arrow and CommVault, ArrowSphere will be able to accelerate cloud migration among its customers.

Arrow’s ArrowSphere helps channel partners manage, differentiate and scale their cloud businesses. The channel partners can access streamlined quoting and ordering, automated provisioning, and comprehensive billing integration.

ArrowSphere’s marketplace comprises leading hyperscale providers, public and private Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Hardware-as-a-Service, SaaS, and cloud software services. With the latest move, Tinton Falls-based CommVault’s Metallic also joins this growing list of ArrowSphere products.

