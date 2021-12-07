Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 7th

MRBK, FNF, CC, and SIG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 7, 2021.

Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Meridian Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This company that provides various insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Fidelity National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Chemours Company CC: This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

 

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.03, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

