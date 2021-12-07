Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

- Zacks

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This company that provides various insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company CC: This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.03, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Meridian Bank (MRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.