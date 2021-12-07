Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $1 & What To Watch Right Now

4 Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 In December 2021

Are penny stocks worth it? To answer that question, I’ll ask this question: Do you like to make money quickly in a high-risk setting? If you said yes, then cheap stocks are worth your time. In 2021 alone, thanks to penny stocks, we’ve seen some of the most significant moves in the market. For reference, we’re talking about stocks below $5 a share.

You can do the math yourself. While I don’t advocate focusing on how much you can make vs. how much you can lose during a trade, penny stocks are in a league of their own in many respects. Within the blink of an eye, you’ll see some random low-priced stock jump from under $5 to over $10 or more. This could happen for myriad reasons, but at the heart of it all, moves like this aren’t uncommon for penny stocks.

Today, we’re looking at a handful that not only have been volatile recently, they all trade for pennies a share. Remember, just because they trade at low prices that doesn’t mean risk factors can be ignored. So, I’ll leave it up to you to decide: Are these the penny stocks to buy right now, or should you avoid them entirely?

Penny Stocks To Buy Under $1

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Energy stocks remain a focus as reopening efforts continue globally. While there’s a case to be made in favor of green or renewable energy, traditional sources are actively being used right now to not only sustain economic growth but help build the alternative energy ecosystem. Gran Tierra Energy falls into this category.

The company specializes in oil and natural gas exploration and production via its portfolio of assets in South America. Colombia is where its primary production originates within a region responsible for production that generated $35 million last quarter.

Gran Tierra’s recent quarterly update reported strong growth, year-over-year for Q3 2021. Included in this were average total production rates that were up over 50% compared to Q3 2020 and more than 205% from the previous quarter.

What To Watch With GTE Stock

One of the things to note about GTE stock is that it has moved in the general direction of the overall energy market. Despite being one of the penny stocks under $1, shares are up more than 90% year-to-date. Considering the oil and natural gas prices have experienced a rebound recently, GTE could be on the list of penny stocks to watch right now.

Palatin Technologies Inc.

Unlike Gran Tierra, Palatin Technologies has experienced a different year-to-date move in the stock market in 2021. Even with this as the case, PTN stock is back on the watch list following a few big weeks of momentum. One of the initial catalysts came after Palatin’s recent upgrade from analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm boosted its price target to $5 following the most recent round of quarterly results.

One of the things to note is management’s commentary regarding the company’s clinical pipeline. In particular, CEO Carl Spana, Ph.D., discussed several treatments and treatment candidates, including PL9643, PL8177, and Vyleesi. Of particular note, according to HC Wainwright’s analyst, Joseph Pantginis, “PL9643 is about to begin its pivotal Phase 3 study in dry eye disease, and visibility is growing on the company’s overall differentiated melanocortin platform.”

What To Watch With PTN Stock

Meanwhile, vaccine stocks have come back into focus thanks to new concerns arising from the Omicron variant. Palatin’s PL8177 was originally in development for inflammation (things like IBS, for example). However, The company announced last year that it would begin developing the candidate as a potential treatment for COVID patients. With this, PTN stock has been one to watch over the last few weeks.

Matinas BioPharma

Small-cap and micro-cap biotech penny stocks have been a stronger focus for traders over the last few quarters. Aside from being smaller companies in the early stages, the potential for novel discovery isn’t an uncommon event. In the case of Matinas BioPharma, the company’s big breakthrough came toward the end of last quarter. It announced data in an ongoing trial of its MAT2203 in treating cryptococcal meningitis. Notably, patients completing induction with the treatment showed sterility after treatment, with overall survival of more than 95% in patients part of Cohort 2.

Since then, the company has been building its leadership team. The most recent addition was announced earlier this week, with a new Chief Business Officer coming on board. According to the company, the main focus of the new CBO, Thomas Hoover, will be on advancing Matinas’ lipid nanocrystal platform.

What To Watch With MTNB Stock

Other than that, there are a few other things to pay attention to heading into year-end and the start of 2022. First, Matinas Cohort 3 of its MAT2203 study has enrolled the majority of patients. A Data and Safety Monitoring Board evaluation and cohort progression assessment are anticipated before the end of 2021.

The company has also said it plans on meeting with the FDA this month to review data to date and discuss potential approval for the treatment as a step-down therapy from IV amphotericin B. You’ve also got Matinas’ Phase 1 trial dosing MAT2501 in patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial infections. Enrollment is expected to finish next quarter, with data anticipated during Q2 of 2022. Finally, Matinas is conducting an in vivo efficacy study of LNC remdesivir in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in cooperation with Gilead Sciences. Data is expected this quarter.

With plenty of potential events to keep track of, MTNB stock could be one of the names to know right now.

Agile Therapeutics

Like PTN, AGRX stock hasn’t experienced the greatest year-to-date trend in 2021. However, the last few weeks have seen an uptick in bullish momentum. Since hitting 52-week lows of $0.54 at the end of November, AGRX stock has bounced back above $0.60. One of the core points of focus for the market has been on analyst sentiment surrounding Agile. Of the most recent firms to cover the company this year, Oppenheimer, Royal Bank Of Canda, Maxim Group, and HC Wainwright have placed Buy or equivalent ratings on AGRX. Furthermore, the firms all carry price targets ranging from $1.03 to $6 right now.

Agile Therapeutics is a women’s healthcare company. Its product portfolio includes platforms designed to offer contraception without taking a daily pill. The company’s Twirla product, for example, is a transdermal patch for drug delivery through the skin. According to the company’s most recent quarterly report, Twirla refill rates continue growing at a rate of more than 80% during Q3.

What To Watch With AGRX Stock

Considering Twirla’s growth, this product will likely become a focus during the end of the year. Earlier this quarter, California’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, placed Twirla on the preferred drug formulary list. It secured positioning in a program providing healthcare to roughly 15 million beneficiaries, according to the company. Agile explained in its Q3 update that it also began activating a branded influencer program to increase awareness for the product.

Are Cheap Penny Stocks On Your List Right Now?

Whether you’re looking for quick gains or early opportunities, penny stocks can offer plenty of choices. The main thing to remember is that there are many risks involved. In light of this, your plan and strategy should be at the forefront no matter the price of the penny stocks you’re looking to buy or sell.