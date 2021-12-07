Is Repligen (RGEN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Repligen (RGEN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Repligen is one of 1116 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Repligen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGEN's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RGEN has gained about 29.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 11% on average. As we can see, Repligen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.4%.

For Roche Holding AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Repligen belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 510 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.9% so far this year, meaning that RGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Roche Holding AG, however, belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved +16.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Repligen and Roche Holding AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

