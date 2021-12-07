These are the issues that you should take into account before investing in 2022

This year has been very volatile in terms of financial issues and experts do not believe that the next one will be anything different. In this regard, Bloomberg spoke with several experts to understand what factors should be taken into account before investing in 2022. This last year brought many surprises and with them many ups and downs in the stock markets.

Unsplash

Before investing, you must understand the events that are affecting the global economy, or those that have the potential to do so.

COVID-19 continues (evidently)

The first and most obvious is Covid-19. Although the pandemic is expected to be under control by 2022 thanks to advances in antivirals, it will continue to have certain influences. Fidelity International's global chief investment officer, Roman Boscher, told Bloomberg how he believes the travel restrictions caused by the virus have become an obstacle to growth.

Global inflation

Florian Ielpo, Lombard Odier's director of macro and multi-asset, told Bloomberg , if inflationary pressures persist or intensify, stocks could show sustained price growth above 4%, eroding earnings.

This would also lead central banks to tighten their policies and raise the cost of borrowing for highly indebted countries.

Climate change

The road to a greener world will also affect the stock market, says Bloomberg . The shift from coal-based to cleaner energy may be one of the causes of inflation. The restrictions that have been imposed in terms of production increase its costs and therefore the product. However, decarbonization is also creating investment opportunities.

The metaverse expands

Another topic that has been playing a lot since Facebook decided to change its company name is metaverses. The digital worlds where people can have social and economic interactions is generating many investment opportunities. Several companies that have bet on the development of this world have seen their value grow in the last year, and it is likely that it will continue to do so.

China

In 2021, the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government have also been very influential. Not only has it impacted the economic growth of the country, but it has also had international consequences. The MSCI China Index is nearing its lowest level in global equities since 2006.