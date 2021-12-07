DOLE vs. CTVA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Agriculture - Operations sector might want to consider either Dole (DOLE) or Corteva, Inc. (CTVA). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

- Zacks

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Both Dole and Corteva, Inc. have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DOLE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.49, while CTVA has a forward P/E of 22.17. We also note that DOLE has a PEG ratio of 1.20. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CTVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42.

Another notable valuation metric for DOLE is its P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CTVA has a P/B of 1.37.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DOLE's Value grade of A and CTVA's Value grade of C.

Both DOLE and CTVA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DOLE is the superior value option right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dole PLC (DOLE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research