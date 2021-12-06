Crypto Stocks: Why Are MSTR, RIOT, EBON, ARBK and CIFR Down Today?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crypto stocks are taking a beating on Monday and we’re diving into the latest news behind the drop.

Source: Yevhen Vitte/Shutterstock.com

The big news sending crypto stocks lower today is the price of Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) crashing over the weekend. BTC saw a sharp drop in value late Friday that spooked investors in various crypto shares.

Bitcoin regained some of its lost ground following that drop but didn’t jump back up to its previous price. That’s worth noting as it has the price of BTC down 14.3% over the last week. The crypto is also slipping slightly over the last 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon.

Now that we know why crypto stocks are down today, let’s take a look at those getting hit the hardest below!

Crypto Stocks Falling

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR

(NASDAQ: Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT

(NASDAQ: Ebang International (NASDAQ: EBON

(NASDAQ: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK

(NASDAQ: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR

While many of these stocks are still down today, it’s worth noting they are trending back towards their previous closing prices. In fact, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA ) is up slightly this afternoon after diving lower this morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

