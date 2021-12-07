FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Three Major Appointments

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN announced three major appointments in its Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Chicago, San Francisco and Sao Paulo. Fredrik de Mare has joined the company as a senior managing director, and Nathaniel Hein and Juliana Palma have joined as managing directors.

Before joining FTI Consulting, de Mare worked as the West Coast lead for the Operations & Supply Chain practice at Russell Reynolds Associates. He has more than 20 years of management consulting experience, advising clients on supply chain strategy and risk management, and operational performance improvement. His sector expertise spans the healthcare, life sciences and technology industries.

Hein has huge experience in forensic audit and accounting at Big Four firms. He has conducted internal investigations, monitorships, financial restatements, M&A due diligence, anti-fraud risk assessments, complex litigation support, and post-acquisition integration and disputes. Recently, he has served as controller at Simms Fishing Products LLP.

Palma joins FTI Consulting from Control Risks. She has vast experience in complex forensic accounting and fraud investigations in Latin America. She is specialized in helping clients on compliance matters, including risk assessments, internal control improvements, monitoring and M&A due diligence. She has also worked as a fraud investigation manager at BRF S.A., one of the world’s largest food companies, and as a corporate internal auditor at SCA, one of Europe’s largest private forest holding companies.

Andrew Rosini, co-leader of the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “Our clients depend upon the expertise our teams bring to help them protect value and their freedom to operate. The addition of Fredrik, Nathaniel and Juliana will enhance our ability to provide those services wherever they may do business.”

So far this year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 30.6% compared with 40.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

